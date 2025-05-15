Norton blasts gov’t, says you are oppressing us

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton today blasted the PPP/C government and accused it of oppressing the people.

A statement by Aubrey Norton follows:

WE CANNOT COOPERATE AND SUPPORT THE GOVERNMENT SINCE IT IS OPPRESSING THE PEOPLE

We in the opposition are aware that the arbitral award of 1899 settled the question of the border between Guyana and Venezuela. Essequibo belongs to us, and we will continue our constant support to ensure Essequibo continues to be the property of Guyana. We support the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and we believe that we will have a positive outcome, and it is our view that all parties should honor the outcome of the judgment at the ICJ.

We support our soldiers in their quest and efforts to protect Guyana’s territorial integrity. We wish of course they were given more resources to do so. We denounce Venezuela’s so-called elections in Essequibo.

There can be no such elections. No Guyanese should be voting or be allowed to vote in such an election. Such elections are a violation of international law and we support the actions to be taken to ensure that there are no elections held in the Essequibo which belongs to Guyana.

We are deeply concerned that the government has no plan to ensure Venezuela is kept at bay. It is ridiculous as far as we are concerned that while the Venezuelans are seeking to hold an election purporting to have governors in Essequibo, the Guyana government is inviting us to a concert. It makes absolutely no sense.

It is ridiculous. We have made a number of proposals to the government in previous debates in the parliament and in meetings with the President, all of which the government failed to honour. We were aware that Venezuela is going to have these elections or rather sham elections and the government did absolutely nothing, but now, suddenly they are telling us about a concert and a motion in parliament.

We have passed a motion before with clear things that should have been done and the government failed to do them and so we cannot continue to support a government that is inactive on the Guyana-Venezuela territorial controversy and seems to only come alive when Venezuela acts up. That is unacceptable. As the opposition, we have continuously given our support to the government but the government refuses to engage the opposition.

They even had the audacity as they planned their concerts, etc. to not involve even the opposition controlled regions. They did it all by themselves but now coming to tell us that we must support a motion in parliament, that makes no sense to us. In my meeting with the president, the issue of the handing over of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs to the opposition was raised and we were told that a meeting will be convened and Hon. Amanza Walton-Desir would have become the chairman of that parliamentary committee.

Up until now, no action has been taken to hand over the foreign affairs committee, yet you now come seeking our assistance and cooperation. We do not intend at all to provide you with the opportunity for optics. We want genuine involvement if we are to confront the problems facing the people of Guyana, especially as they relate to the Guyana-Venezuela territorial controversy.

There have been no serious meetings to even discuss a plan. Yes, we made many proposals and you did not respond to them but you also failed to convene meetings so that we can discuss critical national issues. As a government, you refused to put our representatives on boards.

The President wrote to me as Leader of the Opposition indicating he wanted to set up the Local Government Commission. We have sent our nominees since last year and they have not constituted the Commission. They are showing no interest in being inclusive.

They continue to be divisive and we believe moving forward, unless the government is prepared to engage the opposition in a meaningful way, we cannot continue to cooperate with them. Apart from the treatment of the opposition as it relates to the Guyana-Venezuela territorial controversy, we are now embroiled in a situation in which there’s the murder of an 11-year-old child and this government refuses to invite a reputable international organization to investigate. I say to you, the people of Guyana, to the government; if the government has nothing to hide, if the police have nothing to hide, why would you not want a reputable international organization to investigate the death of Adrianna Younge? That is a question you must answer.

And to add insult to injury, you picked up a lot of innocent Guyanese, charged them under a terrorism law and have them languishing in the prison just because you have control over the police and there are citizens out there who might not have the level of representation. We have sought legal assistance and we will seek to ensure that those persons are released.

Let it be clear, we do not support looting and violence, but at the same time, we cannot support the charging of young men for terrorism who are involved in looting. They must be charged under the appropriate law. This government is just dictatorial. They are totalitarian.

They believe they must control the total lives of the people of Guyana. We cannot and will not allow it. The misuse of the terrorism law must come to an end.

In the light of the foregoing, we will continue our support for the people of Guyana in this controversy with Venezuela, but let it be made very clear that any future cooperation or assistance to the government on this issue will come only after the government engages and recognizes the role of the opposition in this country. So all Guyanese should be aware we are supportive of our actions to protect our territorial integrity, to ensure our soldiers are safe, to ensure that we denounce the elections in Venezuela. But we are unhappy with a government that continuously promises to implement decisions and fails to do so.

The last time we debated, we were to have a proper national public relations programme. The President himself told me he was going to undertake it and it never happened. We have had enough of the government wanting our support when Venezuela acts up, but then apply dictatorial methods to the people of Guyana, depriving them of freedom, depriving them of liberty, and the government operating as if it has the Transport for Guyana.

We will bring it to an end. There will not be cooperation and support in such an environment. Thank you.