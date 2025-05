Over 4,000 dengue test kits sent to Region Six amid spike in cases

The Ministry of Health has dispatched more than 4,000 dengue test kits to Region Six as part of intensified efforts to curb the rising number of cases in the area.

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony, in a statement on Tuesday, said the move was in response to an increase in reported infections and the recent deaths of two children 12-year-old Lokesh Ibrahim and a six-year-old boy from dengue-related complications.

In April alone, Region Six recorded 332 confirmed dengue cases.