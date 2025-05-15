Police trio get bail in missing narcotics case

Three members of the Guyana Police Force, Latchman Singh, Grenville Harris, and Floyd Pellew appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday where they were granted bail after being previously charged with narcotics theft.

The prosecution stated its intention to uphold previous objections, arguing that the accused may obstruct the course of justice and interfere with witnesses. It was confirmed that the suspected narcotics were in the strong box as previously mentioned.

Defence counsel, attorney-at-law Patrice Henry stated that at the time the defendants were accused, the substances were suspected to be narcotics, and questioned whether the substances were indeed confirmed to be narcotics.