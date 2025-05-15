President warns Venezuela against any infringement of sovereignty

President Irfaan Ali has issued a firm warning to the Venezuelan government, declaring that Guyana’s sovereignty is non-negotiable and any infringement symbolic or otherwise will be met with decisive action.

Speaking with reporters on Monday on the sidelines of the Association of Caribbean Police Commissioners’ (ACCP) Annual General Meeting and Conference, President Ali emphasised that the government, along with the Guyana Defence Force and international partners, remains fully alert and engaged as Venezuela intensifies its illegal claims to the Essequibo region.

“I want to assure all Guyanese that we are not idle. The Guyana Defence Force, the government, and our strategic partners are fully operational. Every inch of our territory will be protected,” he stated.