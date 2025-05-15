Sol Guyana to appeal Court ruling in favour of GRA

Sol Guyana Inc. (Sol) yesterday acknowledged the May 9, 2025, ruling of the High Court against it in relation to an action brought by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and said that it will appeal it.

In a statement yesterday, Sol said that while it respects the judicial process it “respectfully disagrees” with the ruling and will be exercising its right to appeal.

“Guided by its core values of Integrity, Respect, Safety, and Community, Sol affirms that it is fully compliant with its legal and fiscal obligations in Guyana and all of the countries in which it operates.