Woman acquitted of murdering ex-boyfriend

Eva Pearson was yesterday acquitted of the 2021 murder of her ex-boyfriend, Darren Harris, following a trial before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the High Court in Demerara.

The 12-member jury returned a unanimous verdict of not guilty on the charge of murder and a 10-2 verdict of not guilty on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Pearson, visibly emotional after the verdict was read, thanked the jury for what she described as a second chance at life.

In her closing remarks, Justice Barlow told Pearson that the opportunity she had been given was a blessing and urged her not to squander it. The judge also encouraged Pearson to engage in self-reflection and seek counselling.

As she exited the courtroom, Pearson embraced Harris’s mother.

Pearson was charged with the murder of 47-year-old Harris, a cook of Lot 1317 Cummings Park, Sophia. The incident occurred on April 1, 2021, at School Street, “E” Field, Cummings Park, Sophia.