Defence Minister limits Vybz Kartel’s movement while in Trinidad

(Trinidad Guardian) Defence Minister Wayne Sturge has ordered that the itinerary of Jamaican dancehall artist Vybz Kartel be cut.

In one of his first acts of business, Sturge, according to a legal source within the ministry, is prohibiting Vybz Kartel from two media interviews and other events.

The artiste, born Adidja Palmer, is scheduled to arrive in the country on May 26 in preparation for his concert on May 31.

According to immigration order, Sturge blanked Palmer a morning radio interview, a midday TV appearance, and a local press drop-in on May 27.

He also blocked a meet and greet, a visit to a school or youth centre, a cultural lunch with community leaders and an official meet and greet on May 28.

In an immediate response to Guardian Media, Sturge, after questioning how Guardian Media became aware of his orders, confirmed the adjustments saying based on Palmer’s past legal troubles he was concerned about him interacting with the country’s vulnerable youths, “particularly as his conviction was not based on merit but on a legal technicality.”

He added that a detailed media release is being drafted.

Palmer was originally scheduled to perform in T&T in February, however, the One Caribbean Music Festival was postponed to May.

Palmer was freed of murder in 2024, Jamaica’s Court of Appeal ruled against retrying him and his co-accused for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams.

Palmer, Shawn ‘Shawn Storm’ Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St John were convicted of the September 2011 murder of Williams.

Lawyers representing the quartet made an appeal to the local Court of Appeal in 2020, but their convictions were upheld.

Their appeal was then taken to the Privy Council, and on March 14, 2024, their murder convictions were overturned on the grounds of juror misconduct.

The Privy Council also remitted the case back to the Jamaica Court of Appeal to decide whether there should be a retrial.