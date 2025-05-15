The global incidence of dengue fever has attained alarming levels, demanding greater attention and proactive measures. Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) reveals an eightfold increase in cases; from 505,430 in 2000 to a staggering 5.2 million in 2019. This upward trend continued unabated even as the world grappled with the height of the COVID-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2022. By 2023, over 6.5 million cases and more than 7,300 dengue-related deaths were reported across 80 countries, with at least 23 nations declaring outbreaks. The situation worsened last year, with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reporting over 14 million global cases – the highest number ever recorded – and in excess of 10,000 deaths.

This concerning trajectory persists. As of March this year, ECDC data indicated over 1.4 million cases and more than 400 deaths. A WHO report in the same month highlighted that approximately one million of these cases were concentrated in its Pan American region, encompassing Latin America and the Caribbean. These figures strongly suggest that dengue should be a high priority on global health agendas. However, this urgency does not appear to be universally reflected in public awareness and action.

Dengue, a viral infection transmitted to humans through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, has a long history, becoming widespread in tropical and subtropical climates globally during the 20th century. Today, the disease is present on every continent. While many dengue infections are asymptomatic or result in mild illness, severe cases can and do occur, leading to fatalities as the recent data illustrates.

There is no specific treatment for dengue or its severe form. Therefore, early detection and appropriate medical management are paramount. Individuals presenting with symptoms – including high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, and rash – should have prompt access to healthcare, which significantly reduces the risk of severe dengue and death. Accurate diagnosis is also critical, as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen and aspirin should be avoided due to the increased risk of bleeding. Acetaminophen is the recommended analgesic for dengue patients.

Scientists attribute the escalating rates of dengue fever to a confluence of factors. These include the expanding geographical distribution of Aedes mosquitoes, the far-reaching consequences of climate change, health systems weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic, and increased population mobility. This specific mosquito vector thrives in clean, stagnant water sources, often found in household storage containers. Consequently, prevention strategies heavily rely on vector surveillance and control. Current methods emphasise eliminating artificial water-holding habitats, covering, emptying, and cleaning domestic water storage, and the use of mosquito nets and insect repellents.

While insecticide use is a common approach to vector control, recent research suggests its long-term efficacy may be compromised by growing insecticide resistance within mosquito populations. Although more extensive research is needed to fully understand the implications, a study indicated that 60% of residents in dengue-endemic areas regularly use household repellents like coils and sprays. This widespread use raises the possibility of mosquitoes developing resistance not only to environmental changes and climate but also to these chemical substances.

It is evident that knowledge, attitude, and practice are all integral to effective vector control and dengue prevention. Unfortunately, these elements appear to be lacking in Guyana.

Just over a year ago, three children from Berbice died at the New Amsterdam Hospital after exhibiting fever and other symptoms suggestive of dengue. In one heartbreaking case, two siblings, aged ten and nine, died within days of each other. Their parents reported being informed after a post-mortem examination that their son had an enlarged spleen, but received no explanation for the underlying cause. Subsequently, their daughter developed a fever, was hospitalized, given an antibiotic injection, and succumbed. In the other instance, an eight-year-old girl with fever, vomiting, and diarrhoea also died after receiving an injection. While investigations into these cases were reportedly launched, the findings remain undisclosed.

In June 2024, an 11-year-old boy from Bartica died at the Georgetown Hospital after contracting dengue for the second time, with pneumonia also cited as a contributing factor. That same month, a 22-year-old man hospitalized at Diamond Hospital with dengue haemorrhagic fever also passed away, prompting a complaint against the hospital that is also reportedly under investigation.

Despite these local tragedies and the alarming global trends, the Ministry of Health appears relatively unconcerned, even after disclosing that there were 10,000 diagnosed dengue cases in 2024. This figure translates to approximately 12.5 cases per 1,000 people, significantly higher than the average incidence in many other dengue-endemic regions. While distributing fogging machines and insecticide in January, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony stated the ministry’s commitment to reducing dengue, malaria, and other vector-borne diseases through mosquito breeding site control and disease transmission prevention, promising public communication on other precautions.

However, the death last week of a 12-year-old boy from dengue-related complications at the New Amsterdam Hospital raises further concerns. His family was also informed that his death is under investigation. Notably, three of his siblings were reportedly treated for dengue – one in the hospital and two at a private clinic – and have recovered. This suggests a disconnect between official pronouncements and effective public health practices and raises several critical questions. Who is actively monitoring and addressing the issue of standing water? Has the ministry evaluated the efficacy of the insecticides currently in use? And how many more young lives will be lost before decisive action is taken?