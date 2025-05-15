GECOM’s Commissioners are yet to be paid five months after directives were given to effect 2024 increase

Dear Editor

In December of 2024 an announcement relative to an agreement between the Government of Guyana, represented by the Ministry of Public Service, and The Guyana Public Service Union, re the increase of salaries (10 percent and 8 percent respectively) for 2024 and 2025, and other benefits for persons employed in the Guyana Public Service, was given wide coverage nationwide. The announced increases are also intended to be applicable to Members of Constitutional Agencies, one of which is the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). I have been a member of GECOM since November, 2017

The payments for 2024 were intended to take immediate effect, that is, by December 16th, 2024, and the 8 percent in 2025. GECOM, instructed by the Government of Guyana Finance Secretary (FS), Mr. Sukrishnalall Pasha, was required to send the relevant information to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance for approval to pay.

In an explanatory circular dated 2024-12-10, the FS, to my mind, was very explicit in providing all of the details relevant to both the agreement and the 10 percent payment scheduled for December 16th, 2024. It should be noted that constitutional agencies were not excluded from the December payout.

At a statutory meeting of GECOM on March 4, 2025, the undersigned asked for an update on the application of the relevant increases to the Commissioners’ allowances. In response, the CEO said that “the Commission had written to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance and was given the relevant approval for the application of the 10 per cent increase. He also indicated that that payment should have already been made, barring which it would have to be done retroactively. In the case of the 8 percent, no circular was received in this regard as yet”.

In so far as this matter is concerned, the subsequent information provided to Commissioners has indicated that the Commission is now awaiting approval from the FS, who the Commissioners have been advised, has not been responsive to queries from GECOM, on this matter. However, my reading of the FS’ Circular 10/2024, dated 2024 -12 -10, File No. FS:5/0 X1 addressed to all Heads of Budget Agencies and Constitutional Agencies, clearly spells out the steps and timelines to be adhered to re the 2024 payments by the official pay day of December 16th, 2024.

If GECOM’s CEO contends that the Agency has complied with the conditions/instructions spelt out by the FS in his circular of December2024-12-10, and if it is true the relevant payments are being frustrated by the FS’ non response, for whatever reason, GECOM cannot now abrogate, as it appears to be doing, its responsibilities to those persons who are yet to be paid as per the agreement.

I do not want to pretend to be anything but angry at the deafening sound of silence emanating from both GECOM and the Ministry of Finance on this matter. Action is needed and is needed now. May 2025 is now upon us. Five months after directives were given to effect payments for 2024, this is yet to be done. My call is for the agency which is responsible for the inaction must understand that this matter needs to be addressed forthwith.

Sincerely,

Desmond Trotman