Guyanese have nothing to fear from Venezuela’s threats

Dear Editor,

Significant changes are taking place on the global stage. Among these are the election of a new Pope, the fall of the Assad regime in Syria and the likelihood of an end to the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the war in Gaza continues unabated despite the release of some hostages by Hamas and the freeing of a significant number of prisoners by Israel.

At the local level, the threat to Guyana’s sovereignty by the Maduro regime has taken on a new dimension with the planned election on May 25. And this despite a restraining order from the World Court which held that the conduct of such an election is a violation of international law.

Make no mistake about it. No fake election in Guyana’s sovereign territory will suffice to undermine the will and resolve of the Guyanese people who are united in defense of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their beloved country.

In this regard, the assurances given by President Irfaan Ali that Guyanese has nothing to fear from Venezuela’s threats are most reassuring and resonated with all Guyanese and the international community which is strongly supportive of Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s international profile is at an all-time high. The country’s investment climate is getting better and better which is in sharp contrast to Venezuela which is facing growing isolation because of undemocratic rule.

Sincerely,

Hydar Ally