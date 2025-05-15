How many Indigenous children need to die before anyone cares?

Dear Editor,

In this country, First Nations lives don’t matter.

Twenty Indigenous children died in a fire. No riots. No protests. No looting. No buildings burned. No national outrage. No resignations. No one was held accountable. No one cared. Why? Because they were Amerindian. Because they are First Nations. And here in Guyana, First Nations people are treated like second-class citizens.

But when one mixed-race child died, the country erupted. Suddenly, there was fury. Suddenly, there was fire. Suddenly, there was looting. So tell me: how many Indigenous children need to die before anyone cares? How many before this country finally sees all children as humans?

Sincerely,

Anthony Pantlitz