Introduction of a Civic Curriculum would be timely

Dear Editor,

I agree with Vice President Jagdeo (May 8) that Civics as a subject should be in the curriculum in our high schools if not in all levels of schooling from primary to university. The Vice President also suggested that Religious Education should be part of the instructions in schools. He feels civics and religious instruction will discipline youngsters to behave responsibly. The VP urged that Christian, Muslim, and Hindu leaders respectively should come together and make a recommendation of what should be taught about each of their religion. Religion as a subject is offered at CXC; students were offered a choice of which religion (Hinduism, Christianity, Islam) they wish to study. Over the years, several students and took and passed the Religious Subject.

Several decades ago, civic groups, community leaders and letter writers, including this writer, had approached government and suggested that civics and religious education should be taught as subjects in our schools as a way to instruct youths about their responsibilities and behaviours and a means of soft discipline. The suggestion and advice were ignored until now brought as up by the Vice President. He is commended for renewing this suggestion.

People, youngsters in particular, will better understand each other’s cultural practices if they study the various religions, and they will learn to live in harmony, peace, and goodwill. They will not spout the kind of non-sense they attributed to human sacrifice in Hinduism relating it to the drowning of an eleven year old. There is no such thing as human sacrifice in Hinduism or any contemporary religion. And at any rate, drowning is not a form of animal sacrifice. Human sacrifice was outlawed and stopped hundreds of years ago as practiced in Europe and Latin America and as a prize for victory in medieval wars. In some ancient practices, human sacrifice (beheading) was carried out in certain sections of the globe but not in the Hindu faith. In a sect in Hinduism and in Islam, an animal can be sacrificed. Some Indian Christians are also known to carry out animal sacrifice. No religion ever used drowning as a sacrifice.

It is about time that Civics is taught in schools. Civics has been taught as a subject in American schools. Students are also examined in the subject. For decades, I taught the subject at the Junior and Secondary levels, preparing students for statewide exams and for college entrance exams. Religions are taught in normal social studies curriculum.

Sincerely,

Vishnu Bisram