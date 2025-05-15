Is the government treating Maduro’s Essequibo plans with any urgency?

Dear Editor,

Given that Venezuela has rejected the UN’s highest court’s (the ICJ’s) ruling to refrain from holding an election in Essequibo and the extensive mobilization of the Venezuelan people’s militia and their army, Guyana must seriously consider the heightened risk posed by the presence of illegal Venezuela migrants in Our Essequibo.

Unfortunately, the current administration doesn’t appear to take the risks posed by these illegal migrants seriously and is planning a concert instead of mobilizing our allies to increase the presence and strength of our national security apparatus at the border with our enemy. The Independence celebration is already one tarnished by our internal conflicts of the past and has been primarily embraced by only a partisan portion of our citizens over the years. Is such a celebration worth downplaying the current risk of invasion? Many will argue that national security preparations should take priority.

Has the President forgotten that Maduro threatened to annex the region by force? Has the President forgotten that Maduro does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICJ? Has the President forgotten that Maduro has over a million people in the Venezuelan Militia? The current administration has not recalled our ambassador, and they have also not engaged China to have them intercede with diplomatic pressure on Venezuela to have them remove their troops from our border.

The situation is extremely serious and should be treated accordingly. Is it time for the current administration to put in place an Alien Enemies Act for Guyana that will allow our Armed Forces to round up the illegal migrants from Venezuela and deport them back to their country? Maybe it is not needed for our Armed Forces to Act as it is required in the U.S., but something must happen to increase the internal security of our Nation.

Action is urgently needed, and we must take Maduro at his word. Hosting a concert instead of taking actions that send a clear message to Venezuela is not the answer. Unfortunately, the inaction and lack of sufficient serious actions being taken by the current administration to deal with the imminent threat posed by an aggressive Venezuelan regime sends a clear message to all Guyanese that the current administration is weak on National Security.

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of

Guyana