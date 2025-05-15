Political interference is a crippling factor in GuySuCo’s production

Dear Editor:

I refer to a letter to the press with the caption “GuySuCo is collapsing and it is not by accident”. I wish to add to the debate since, I also have real concerns regarding the recent production trends and overall financial performance of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo). Furthermore, I believe it is my responsibility, as a child of sugar, to raise critical observations regarding the leadership and strategic direction provided by those in charge. It is quite disappointing, that under no less a person than the former Chairman of the Private Sector Commission; the industry was allowed to drop this low. If Mr. Paul Cheong’s performance is a representation of what the local private sector offers to this nation, may “the nature” help Guyana.

Since January 2025, GuySuCo held a few Board Meetings and the last collaboration in April 2025 did produce a position that the First Crop should be shut at the end of April 2025. But the Board’s decision was subsequently overturned by a meeting held at Regent Street with the most senior official in the room saying, “These instructions came from the Office of the President”. Whether that officer is being truthful or deceitful, the outcome of that meeting has placed the sugar industry in real danger. What I find very strange is the abject silence from the workers’ union GAWU on this matter.

Editor, I want the Guyanese public to understand how the Ministry of Agriculture is actively destroying the sugar industry. Right now, every field manager has already documented their observations on the current poor weather conditions, and the poor field conditions as a result of the higher-than-normal accumulation of water in the fields which is inhibiting the harvesting and transporting of the canes to the factory. Simultaneously, every factory manager has also documented the enhanced destructions that are being caused because of the poor state of the cane and the urgent need for vital maintenance of the factories. But is anyone listening to these sugar experts?

I am informed that the Rose Hall Factory has liquid sugar stock that is over 30 days old. Does the Minister of Agriculture who wants to play boss knows what materializes from such a situation? Microbial contamination and degradation are certain to occur with heavy dextran formation. There is a scientific guarantee that the process called inversion will occur which will significantly reduce the yield of sugar crystals leading to most of that stock being diverted to molasses production. The revenue from sugar is triple that from molasses. But yet the Ministry of Agriculture instructs that we keep the First Crop open. Just boil off the darn liquid stocks, repair the factories, and be ready very early for the next dry season. That is how the ancestors did it and that is how it should be done.

For GuySuCo to break even financially, it has to produce 1,360 metric tonnes (MT) of sugar every grinding day with the grinding season being 27 weeks every year. Over the first 12 days of May 2025, it has produced less than one-tenth of that 1,360 MT averaging some 126 MT daily between the end of April 2025 to May 12, 2025. The impact of this foolishness is a daily loss in the industry of $56 million resulting in the industry pulling out of the Treasury some $9 billion from the $13.3 billion as of April 30, 2025. (See table below)

It is clear from the table above, that GuySuCo’s production is only 15,714 MT of sugar as at May 12, 2025 and I want to go on record to thank the media for flagging this matter in an earlier publication. It means GuySuCo only produced 1,515 MT of sugar over 12 days, when in 2023, it was doing over 1,800 MT of sugar in one day, when the industry made 60,000 metric tonnes of sugar.

Editor, I want to reiterate my statement from my letter of February 20, 2025 (https://www.stabroeknews.com/2025/02/20/opinion/letters/it-is-predicted-that-sugar-production-for-2025-will-be-significantly-less-than-predicted-and-only-marginally-better-than-in-2024/), where I stated because of the current interferences from the Ministry of Agriculture, GuySuCo will only make 55,533 MT in 2025. Even that now is a tall order for the Corporation. The time has arrived when Mr. Zulfikar Mustapha, Mr. Madanlal Ramraj, and Mr. Paul Cheong, all PPP Central Committee Members and persons who have very little knowledge in sugar administration – must go!

Let a sugar professional marshal the next days of this industry until the elections or else the disaster will rapidly expand. I am told that Mr. Jairam Pitam is working at GuySuCo as the Deputy CEO. Mr. Pitam is a man with years of leadership at GuySuCo, he might be the most available and best fit at this time to arrest this decline. The Government can always say Mr. Mustapha is needed at Freedom House to run the 2025 elections campaign, Mr. Ramraj is needed to win Region 2 as the Party Representative and Mr. Paul Cheong has asked to focus on his Road Construction Business. Just release them, Mr. President, they are like a burden on the backs of the sugar workers.

This continued imposition of these three persons on the sugar industry will have an adverse impact on the results of the 2025 elections results. The PPP has been here before and I am shocked that the PPP is here again.

At the end of the day, all that matters is production and the best measure to produce the most this year is to close the First Crop now, fix the factories during the rest of the rainy season, and start the industry on time under new leadership. Make a businessman as the Chairman. GuySuCo does have a businessman on its Board in the form of Mr. Desmond Sears with tremendous competence and experience, make Mr. Jairam Pitam the acting CEO and put sugar directly under the Office of the President so that the President with his high-level project competence can drive an outcome that can save the day.

Bring back a seasoned Estate Manager called Mr. Yudhistir Mana to run the Rose Hall Estate. There are over half a million metric tonnes of standing canes on the fields ready to be harvested in the Second Crop, which if managed carefully can produce 34,000 MT of sugar. But at this rate, and this performance, it does not look like GuySuCo under Mr. Paul Cheong can produce even 30,000 MT of sugar in the Second Crop. Let us accept the fact, he has failed. Any delay in taking direct action will be an elections-related disaster on top of the adverse political impact of the death of that 11-year-old child (May her soul rest in peace). The ball is now in the President’s court.

Sincerely,

Mrs. Emily Lorrimer