Treat Dengue upsurge as a National Emergency

Dear Editor,

I write this letter not in a professional capacity, but as a mother. A mother who cannot sleep at night. A mother who has had enough… Dengue Fever is sweeping across Guyana like wildfire and yet the nation remains too quiet, too slow and too casual in its response. Where is the urgency? Where is the national alarm and daily fogging exercises?

I write today not just for my own child, but for the countless parents across Guyana who are terrified that a single mosquito bite might steal away the light of their lives. As Guyanese mothers, we are taught to shield our children but how do we shield them from these mosquitoes rampant in Georgetown and all outlying areas and regions?

Dengue is ravaging our country. Our children—our precious, innocent children—are falling ill, some never to rise again. The three children who recently lost their lives, 6 year old…. 11 year old and a baby …. Who will speak for the countless other children fighting high fevers, struggling to eat, can barely move and losing strength?

Guyana recorded over 10,000 dengue cases in 2024 ….. Headlines reported that Region 6 recorded 332 new dengue cases for April 2025 alone. Yet the response has been slow, fragmented, and, frankly, heartbreaking. There are regions where fogging equipment is broken, non-existent or destroyed. There are communities crying out for basic information, for bed nets, for medical attention. Meanwhile, our children continue to suffer, and too many families are left to mourn.

Yes, the Ministry of Health has taken some steps—but we must ask ourselves: are these steps enough, or are they just steps taken after the fact, when tragedy has already struck? This cannot be the new normal. This isn’t just a health issue anymore. It’s a national emergency. Where is the loud, coordinated national response? Where is the urgency? Where is the deep, visible care?

We need a war on dengue. We need media that doesn’t just report numbers but tells the human stories—the frightened toddler with a 104°F fever, the young boy who cannot play outside anymore, the mother in a rural village who has no access to basic repellents, much less a functioning health post. The parent in Georgetown up all night with cold rags to children with roasting fevers…. Mosquitoes swarm classrooms and schools where we send our children to learn… fogging is a must and needs to be invested in immediately and schedules as to fogging rolled out in every community.

To the media, I plead: use your platforms to demand urgency. Cover this crisis as you would a national disaster—because it is. Show the country what is happening behind the statistics. Tell the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable. Our children deserve no less.

We need daily updates, not silence. We need community clean-ups, not blame games. We need vaccines, fogging, and education—not just promises. We need action now, because dengue is not waiting.

Imagine your child burning with fever, slipping in and out of consciousness, and there’s nothing you can do but wait. That is what mothers and fathers across Guyana are enduring right now. Some children never wake up again. Please help us wake up the country instead and let’s never have to say, “We could have done more.” With hope and heartbreak.

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Provided)