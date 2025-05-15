Unpredictable weather primarily responsible for GuySuCo’s underperformance

Dear Editor,

I write in response to the recent article published in Stabroek News, which paints a bleak picture of GuySuCo’s first crop performance. While it is undeniable that challenges persist, especially amid unpredictable weather patterns, it is crucial to approach such analyses with a nuanced perspective that recognizes ongoing efforts and the broader context shaping the industry’s current landscape.

Agriculture, by its very nature, is deeply vulnerable to external factors beyond immediate control—most notably, weather. The recent rains have been particularly heavy and prolonged, causing substantial disruptions to the harvesting schedule. Mechanical harvesters, which account for approximately 45% of cane supply, require dry conditions to operate effectively. When saturated, these machines remain idle, leading to delays of about a week before the fields dry enough for harvesting resumes. Similarly, the cut-and-load operations, constituting the remaining 55%, are hampered by slippery grounds, further compounding delays.

It is vital to recognize that these weather-related setbacks are cyclical and, while frustrating, are part of the agricultural cycle that farmers and industry stakeholders have long contended with. The industry’s resilience hinges on adaptive strategies rather than solely attributing poor performance to planning deficiencies.

Since the onset of rainfall, GuySuCo has demonstrated resilience by maximizing the brief periods when conditions permit harvesting. The Uitvlugt estate, for example, managed to surpass its production targets despite these adversities. This achievement underscores a dedicated effort to optimize available resources and adapt operational plans in real-time. Furthermore, technological upgrades and mechanization initiatives are ongoing to enhance efficiency. The government’s investments aim to modernize the industry, making it more resilient to weather fluctuations. These include upgrading machinery, improving drainage systems, and exploring non-traditional crops and value-added products like ethanol and molasses—an essential diversification strategy to reduce dependency on sugar alone.

The Guyana sugar industry is woven into the fabric of our nation’s history and socio-economic development. From colonial times to the present, sugar estates like Skeldon, Albion, and Uitvlugt have been pillars of community life and economic stability. The closures under previous administrations caused significant socio-economic hardship, fueling a collective desire to revive and sustain this vital sector. The current government, under Irfaan Ali and Zulfikar Mustapha has prioritized the industry’s revival. Investments in infrastructure, technology, and diversification reflect a strategic effort to restore the industry’s vitality and secure livelihoods.

While current challenges are undeniable, it is overly simplistic—and unfair—to dismiss the industry’s efforts as mere failures of planning. Weather, labour dynamics, and historical shifts all play roles in shaping outcomes. The industry’s resilience, ongoing reforms, and strategic diversification demonstrate a committed effort to surmount these obstacles. In moving forward, stakeholders must continue to support innovative solutions, invest in technological upgrades, and foster cooperation across the supply chain. Only through a comprehensive and understanding approach can we hope to see sustained improvement and a bright future for GuySuCo and the communities it serves.

Sincerely,

Anthony Harry