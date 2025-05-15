Michael Singh elected Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation President

Michael Singh has been elected to the helm of the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GMMAF) following the staging of its electoral congress at the Palm Court Sports Bar on Main Street.

This was confirmed by a release from the entity. According to the correspondence, Singh, who replaces Gavin Singh, will lead for the period of 2025-2028.

The other members of the executive are 1st Vice-President Roland Fanfair, 2nd Vice-President Alyer Williams, 3rd Vice-President Dr. Sawan Jagnarain, General Secretary Rebecca Ganesh, Treasurer Ryan Kirton, and Technical Director John Campayne. A public relations officer will be confirmed shortly.

The registered and recognised clubs that participated in the forum were the Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts (ACMA), John Campayne Mixed Martial Arts Academy (JCMA), Three RYU Karate Club, White Tiger Martial Arts, and Guyana Police Force Mixed Martial Arts. The election was conducted by Jason Fraser, Vice-President of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Pan-American Confederation.