Aquaculture, soybeans among standouts in agri drive

– but food imports up

Aquaculture leads production growth for crops over the past four years with a staggering 1,201 per cent increase with beans coming in second at 522 per cent, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha says.

The Minister stated his belief that the overall increase in agriculture production will assist this country to lower its food import bill, although according to Bank of Guyana data, food imports have increased from US$166.8 million in 2020 to US$311.1 million in 2024. This sharp rise runs counter to the Guyana-led initiative in CARICOM to reduce food imports.

Mustapha shared main agriculture production figures with the Stabroek News last week, while promising to also give data on specific food imports over the past four years, data he believes will show that this country is making strides in lowering its overall food import bill.