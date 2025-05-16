Caribbean Airlines Cargo partners with digital bookings platform

Caribbean Airlines Cargo has announced its partnership with cargo.one, a digital air cargo bookings platform.
A release yesterday from Caribbean Airlines (CAL) said that this collaboration enables freight forwarders in North America to discover, quote, book, and track Caribbean Airlines Cargo’s capacity online, around-the-clock.
As of May 08, freight forwarders in the United States and Canada can now conveniently access available space for general cargo shipments from key hubs including Miami, New York, and Toronto to points such as Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.