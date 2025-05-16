Caribbean Container Inc profit up by 46%

Caribbean Container Inc. (CCI) has recorded an after-tax profit of $296 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a 46% increase from $202.8 million in 2023. This $93.2 million jump marks the company’s strongest performance to date, according to Managing Director and Board Chair Patricia Bacchus.

In her Chairperson’s report, Bacchus said CCI continues to grapple with a shortage of skilled labour, which she noted is driving up wages across the manufacturing sector. “We continue to face the prevailing labour market deficit and the resulting impact on the wage bill, as companies compete for the available skills,” she stated.

In response, Bacchus said the company’s capital expenditure (Capex) programme this year is “tilted towards automation” to reduce reliance on manual labour and improve productivity.