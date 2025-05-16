CDB to launch USD$100,000 Caribbean Stock Photography digital platform initiative

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB, the Bank), through its Cultural and Creative Industries Innovation Fund (CIIF), is launching a Caribbean Stock Photography: Digital Business Solution Grant Call and has advertised for a Call for Proposal from the Bank’s 19 Borrowing Member Countries. This initiative offers up to USD100,000 in funding to support the development of a digital platform dedicated to Caribbean stock visual content.According to press release from the CDB, the grant aims to centralise Caribbean visual resources, enhance commercial viability, improve multimedia archiving, and boost the overall competitiveness of the Region’s visual arts and audio-visual subsectors. It is also intended to be a launchpad for attracting future investments and sustained operations.Lisa Harding, Head of the Private Sector Division (Ag), Caribbean Development Bank was quoted in the press release as saying, “We’re looking for bold and innovative proposals that leverage technology to enhance access, efficiency, and sustainability in Caribbean stock photography and by extension the Creative sector.” “By providing financial and technical support, we are empowering visionaries to create solutions that not only showcase the Region’s diversity and talent but also contribute to its economic growth,” the release continued.The grant is open to citizens of CDB’s 19 Borrowing Member Countries, ages 18 and older, who operate a formally registered business, and have at least five years’ experience in software development, including the design and development of digital e-commerce platforms. The release advised that applications for the Caribbean Stock Photography: Digital Business Solution Grant Call closes on May 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. (AST). To access general information on CIIF and the current call for proposals, the release also advised that interested persons can visit https://www.caribank.org/ciif. Applications can be submitted via the Bank’s online portal accessible at https://cdb.submittable.com/submit. A webinar will be arranged for those interested in applying but in need of further information on Friday May 16, 2025 at 10:30 am AST. Potential applicants can register here https://bit.ly/4jULeaI for the webinar. The release continued by stating that the grant is part of CIIF’s Enabling Environment Grant Stream, which supports initiatives that foster innovation, collaboration, and sustainability within the Caribbean’s cultural and creative industries. Established in 2017 with an initial capitalisation of USD2.6 million, CIIF is a multi-donor fund managed by CDB. Its goal is to enable the Region’s cultural and creative industries to be globally competitive.