Suriname’s Grassalco to open office here

Suriname’s state-owned mining company, N.V. Grassalco is to open a sales office here next week.
A note from the company said that it has been exporting aggregate to Guyana for some time. In light of increased activities in this field, the company has in recent months continued to shape it’s already established subsidiary in Guyana, Guysure Aggregate and Sands Incorporate (Guysure ASI).
On May 19th, it will officially inaugurate its sales office. The inauguration will occur at Pritipaul Singh Investments, Mc Doom.