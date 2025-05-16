U.S. singer Chris Brown remanded in custody by UK court over alleged assault

MANCHESTER, England, (Reuters) – U.S. singer Chris Brown was remanded into custody when he appeared in an English court today charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors said was an “unprovoked attack” in a London nightclub in 2023.

Brown was charged over an incident on February 19, 2023, when the singer allegedly attacked a music producer with a bottle at the Tape nightclub in central London.

The 36-year-old was arrested at a hotel in Manchester, northern England, and appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court this morning when prosecutor Hannah Nicholls said Brown committed an “unprovoked attack with a weapon in a nightclub full of people”.

The R&B star, known for hits such as “Loyal”, “Run It” and “Under the Influence”, is set to kick off a global tour next month, including shows in Manchester.

Brown, a two-time Grammy Award winner, was set to debut his “Breezy Bowl XX” tour on June 8 in the Netherlands.

Judge Joanne Hirst remanded Brown into custody ahead of his next appearance at London’s Southwark Crown Court on June 13.