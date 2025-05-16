Undoing Sandil Kissoon

Every Man, Woman and Child in Guyana Must Become Oil-Minded – Column 155

Introduction

The National Assembly is scheduled to meet today, as the 12th Parliament moves to a close in preparation for historic elections. The Prime Minister will lead the second reading of the Oil Pollution Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Responsibility Bill tabled last week. At first glance, the unsuspecting reader and observer may believe that the law set out in the 56-page, 39-clause Bill, arranged over eleven parts from Preliminary to Miscellaneous, is progress and development. They would be dangerously mistaken.

Beneath this technical jargon and smooth veneer lies a troubling reality: this legislation may weaken the very protections it purports to strengthen. Perhaps most strikingly is the suspicion that one of the hidden objectives of the Bill is to neutralise the decision of Justice Sandil Kissoon in the successful action brought by Fred Collins and Godfrey Whyte vs. the EPA and (conveniently joined by) ExxonMobil Guyana. If that suspicion is true, it is infinitely worse than the Government seeking to reverse a ruling by the High Court for which an appeal is pending. Such practice is not unusual but is usually only done to plug loopholes and fix lacunae. In this case, it seems designed to relax the regulatory controls over which Exxon appears to call all the shots.