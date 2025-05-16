Azruddin Mohamed to be charged with alleged $383m Lamborghini tax evasion

Businessman Azruddin Mohamed is expected to appear in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court today over the alleged fraudulent undervaluing of a luxury vehicle, which the authorities say resulted in the evasion of over $383 million in taxes.

The charge, filed by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), stems from the December 2020 importation of a 2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster. Mohamed is accused of declaring the vehicle at a significantly reduced value of US$75,300, based on an October 7, 2020 estimate. However, according to the GRA complaint, the true purchase price is US$695,000.

As a result of the alleged false declaration, the GRA contends that the state was defrauded of $383,383,345 in customs duties. The charge has been laid under Section 218(e) of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01, which addresses the fraudulent evasion of customs duties.

Meanwhile, during his weekly press conference yesterday, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo confirmed that the GRA acted after securing documentation from the United States Department of the Treasury through formal channels.

“Now we have evidence,” Jagdeo stated. “The Commissioner-General, Mr. (Godfrey) Statia, filed the criminal case today because false declaration is a crime under our laws…”

Jagdeo stressed that the law must be applied consistently and noted that the GRA has taken enforcement action against individuals for far less.

“The GRA has gone after people for half a million dollars in taxes. They’ve seized vehicles from public servants and poor people. So why should a different rule apply here?” he asked.

The Vice President also raised concerns over alleged information leaks within the GRA and the Guyana Police Force, warning that those involved in sharing sensitive material with Mohamed will be held accountable.

“I’m glad this is finally coming out. If it were a poor man, his vehicle would have already been seized. He couldn’t mobilize crowds to block the GRA,” Jagdeo said.

Jagdeo said that the government will continue to distance itself from the Mohameds because of US sanctions against them, underscoring that protecting the integrity of the country’s financial system remains a priority.