Canadian investigator meets with Adriana’s family

Canadian investigator Leonard Mc Coshen today met with the family of Adriana Younge in relation to the investigation he has been commissioned by the government to do.

A statement by attorney Dr Dexter Todd follows:

On Friday May 16, 2025 Canadian homicide expert and retired officer of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Mr. Leonard Mc Coshen, met with the parents of Adriana Younge, an aunt of the deceased child and the family’s lead lawyer; Dr. Dexter Todd at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown.

After expressing his condolences to the parents and gratitude to them and their lawyer for meeting with him, he indicated that the purpose of the meeting was for them to know who he is and why he is here. He informed the family and their lawyer that he was hired by the Government of Guyana and not the Guyana Police Force to assist in the investigation. He noted that he received copies of all the documents, pictures and videos that the police has concerning the incident and will be reviewing all of them before he conducts interviews or direct that certain individuals be interviewed. He highlighted that at the end of the investigation there will be a report which will be given to the Government of Guyana but he could not guarantee that the family will get a copy of that report.

Dr. Dexter Todd thanked Mr. Mc Coshen for agreeing to assist in the investigation and travelling to Guyana to do same. However, he raised a number of questions and concerns on behalf of the family of Adriana Younge. He asked Mr. Mc. Coshen whether he was in a position to explain to the family his experience in dealing with Homicidal drowning cases and how many of those he has ever investigated. Dr. Todd inquired from Mr. Mc Coshen whether he was a Medicolegal Death Investigator (MDI) or had any training in that area, since such knowledge is essential in Homicidal drowning cases. Mr. Mc. Coshen confirmed that he did not have such training. Dr. Todd then highlighted to Mr. Mc. Coshen that there are forensic scientists who can be accessible and recommended to him the name of a forensic scientist with such expertise at the University of the West Indies.

Dr. Todd outlined to Mr. Mc. Coshen that based on the complexity of the matter at hand, his (Mr. Mc. Coshen’s) experience and qualification may not be sufficient for a thorough investigation but rather may require greater specializations. He recommended the need to have a more competent forensic specialists group. Dr. Todd also raised the concern of the family of the deceased that there has been no information about who are the persons on the investigation team and that the Guyana Police Force has no trained and competent MDI who is able to pull the specializations and experts under one umbrella to thoroughly investigate the matter. He then asked whether Mr. Mc. Coshen was prepared to recommend to the Government of Guyana that a competent team of specialists should be selected which can satisfy the complexity of this investigation. Mr. Mc. Coshen committed to raising these questions and concerns with the relevant authorities.

Dr. Todd further raised the fact that Mr. Mc. Coshen himself does not possess all the skills needed to rebuild the scene or scenario of the incident and that will further hinder his investigation. Dr. Todd then renewed the call for a copy of the preliminary autopsy report so that it may be reviewed by other experts. He noted that there are a number of experts accessible and requesting a copy of the preliminary autopsy report to assist the family. He also stressed that there has been no indication from the authorities on what tests have been done so far and what other tests are to be conducted. He further stressed that this information is essential to the family of the deceased as they want to avoid the need to exhume the body of the deceased at a later date. Dr. Todd also noted that a comprehensive plan for the investigation has not been made available to the family of the deceased. Dr. Todd also noted that an approximate time of death would also be necessary in the investigation and that would require the use of an anthropologist since the three pathologists were unable to provide that information. He asked Mr. Mc. Coshen if he was willing to recommend such a specialist to assist. Mr. Mc. Coshen noted that this may be part of the conversation he will have with the authorities.

Dr. Todd further inquired whether Mr. Mc. Coshen was doing the investigation independently from start to finish since the Guyana Police Force lacks the competence, integrity and expertise is many areas needed for a thorough investigation in this case. Mr. Mc. Coshen was shocked to learn that weeks after the discovery of the body of the deceased, the father of the deceased, who was present at the hotel from the time the alarm was raised that she was missing and who removed her body from the pool at the Double Day Hotel, was never interviewed by investigators or a statement was never taken from him. In fact neither parents were ever interviewed by investigators. Mr. Mc. Coshen gave his commitment to have those interviews done as soon as possible since they are essential to the investigation.

Dr. Todd renewed a call for a competent body or team comprising of different specialists to be put together to conduct this investigation. Mr. Mc. Coshen made a commitment to provide answers but indicated that he will first meet with the Crime Chief later today.