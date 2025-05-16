Four charged with nine counts of armed robbery on Corentyne

The four persons implicated in the Golden Spring Supermarket robbery at Number 66 Village, Corentyne, were slapped with nine counts of robbery under arms, following their appearance yesterday at the Skeldon Magistrates’ Court.
Jacob Fable, called Samuel Fable, 58, a fisherman of Paramaribo, Suriname, and also of Manchester Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Andre Crandon, called ‘Gun Man’, 38, a labourer of Lot 151 Little India, Corriverton, Berbice; Joshua Smith, called ‘Bias’, 30, a construction worker of Lot 47 Liverpool Village, Corentyne, Berbice; and Fitzroy Joseph, called ‘Mansel’, 27, a taxi driver of Number 77 Housing Scheme, Corriverton, Berbice, were not required to plead to the indictable charges which were read to them by Magistrate Tuanna Hardy via Zoom.