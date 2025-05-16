GDF has boosted operational posture following `unprecedented’ attacks from Venezuela – Brigadier Khan

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Omar Khan, yesterday said that the GDF has boosted its operational posture and will take all necessary measures to protect the country’s territorial integrity following “unprecedented” attacks from Venezuela.

His comments at a Camp Ayanganna press conference came in the wake of three armed attacks on GDF patrols within a 48-hour period in the vicinity of “Baboon” along the Cuyuni River.

The first incident occurred at approximately 17:17 pm on Tuesday, when a patrol travelling from Eteringbang to OPI-Makapo in two vessels came under fire from armed persons using automatic weapons. Khan said that the patrol prioritized the safety of its personnel and equipment, returned fire, and safely continued its journey. No injury was reported.