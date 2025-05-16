Investigations still ongoing into acid attack – police

-still no arrest

Investigations are ongoing into the acid attack on teachers and pupils of the Chateau Margot Primary School says Regional Police Division 4 ‘C’ Commander, Assistant Commissioner Khali Pareshram.

The Assistant Commissioner told Stabroek News that investigations are ongoing when asked whether anyone has been arrested since the incident occurred.

Questions have been raised as to why the police have not yet apprehended those involved in the attack.

On April 28, two teachers and three pupils of Chateau Margot Primary School were attacked with acid by men on a motorcycle.

President Irfaan Ali subsequently met with the teachers and pupils.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, and Minister of Education Priya Manickchand also met with the pupils, parents and teachers of Chateau Margot Primary at the Better Hope Community Centre.

According to a release from the Office of the President, a comprehensive framework of support was implemented, which includes the provision of ongoing, specialised medical care to ensure the physical well-being of the affected children.