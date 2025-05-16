MARAD responding to oil spill from vessel along DST Wharf

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) yesterday said that it is responding to an oil spill incident involving the Motor Vessel AROYAT, IMO # 9151395, which is moored alongside the Demerara Sugar terminal (DST), Ruimveldt.

A MARAD release said that the Palau-flagged vessel is a bulk carrier and entered Port Georgetown yesterday for the purpose of loading rice.

MARAD was informed about this incident at approximately 5 pm yesterday.

The National Emergency Response Team including, MARAD, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard (GDF-CG) was immediately mobilised, and “mitigating efforts are underway to stop the leak and contain the spill”.

Concurrently, an active investigation into the cause(s) of the incident is ongoing, the release said.