The controversy surrounding Baby Skello’s music offers a stark reminder of what happens when cultural preservation is neglected and boundaries are allowed to erode. The rise of provocative, vulgar content in popular music is not an isolated trend, but rather a symptom of longstanding systemic failures. Successive governments—both the PPP/C and APNU+AFC—have failed to implement meaningful cultural policies that safeguard Guyanese identity, values, and spiritual foundations. In this vacuum, a permissive and increasingly unregulated subculture has flourished, often celebrating shock, irreverence, and moral ambiguity.

Religious sensibilities are among the most deeply rooted and volatile elements of any society. Across history, provocations tied to religion have sparked violence, unrest, and enduring division. It is within this context that Baby Skello’s work must be evaluated. Whether intentional or not, his use of religious imagery and rhetoric invites opprobrium. Religious references demand restraint. The failure to observe this boundary is not merely artistic transgression—it is a societal failure to uphold shared respect.

The public reaction to Baby Skello’s output must not be dismissed as moral panic. His work mirrors broader societal norms that have become desensitized to vulgarity. Thematic glorifications of drugs, alcohol, and misogyny now dominate much of the music broadcast across Guyana’s airwaves. These messages are not only pervasive—they are often legitimized by official endorsement. A notable example followed Mashramani 2025, when a concerned citizen reported witnessing children being prompted to dance suggestively to lewd music played at high volume in her neighbourhood. What alarmed her most was that this performance, involving lyrics such as “bend over,” was not only tolerated but sponsored by public institutions, including the Ministry of Culture and, in some cases, the Ministry of Education.

Such instances speak to a deeper cultural permissiveness and lack of accountability. Popular genres—whether dancehall, soca, or chutney—are increasingly characterized by lyrical deterioration. These genres have become spaces where transgression is rewarded, and religious or ethical teachings are routinely undermined. The values espoused by Guyana’s three major religions—Christianity, Hinduism, and Islam—are being drowned out by a commercial and digital culture driven by virality and controversy.

The root of the problem lies in Guyana’s decaying cultural and media landscape. In the absence of policy safeguards, content production is dictated by market dynamics and social media algorithms, rather than ethical reflection or community interest. Without development, anything with a catchy beat or shock factor is deemed music, and any utterance—no matter how obscene—is shielded under the banner of artistic expression.

Yet, any call for regulation must be carefully measured. In a political environment marked by concerns over excessive state control, there is legitimate fear that any attempt at regulation could become censorship. Artists must remain free to innovate, question, and reflect the realities of their society. However, freedom of expression does not mean freedom from responsibility. A mature democracy must find a way to distinguish between artistic licence and cultural decay.

A multi-pronged approach is necessary to address these challenges without compromising democratic values. Among other things, age-based classification systems for music distributed in public and educational spaces would allow parents and schools to make informed decisions. Investment in alternative platforms is also essential—spaces where artists committed to heritage, storytelling, and ethical creativity can thrive. Community-level dialogues around culture, faith, and expression must also be initiated to re-anchor national discourse in shared values.

The Baby Skello controversy is not an anomaly; it is a reflection of deeper fractures within Guyanese society. As such, it demands more than outrage. It calls for reflection, reform, and recommitment to the values that bind our diverse communities. In preserving cultural freedom, we must not lose sight of cultural responsibility. The time to act is now—before the erosion becomes irreversible.