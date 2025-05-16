Guyana’s economy does not look good without oil

Dear Editor,

The world is crying out about higher prices, and look how Guyana’s prized economic contributors are doing. In a short sentence, not as good as they should, nor as encouraging as the whole economic picture should project. The PPP Government informs Guyanese that the economy is diversified. No question that it is, if one is to give weight to the wide array of products that this country exports. For it cannot be said that Guyana is a one -hit country, with tourism or banana as its main breadwinner. Aside from the traditional big hitters, such as sugar and rice, and gold and timber, there are others, those that I call middle order batters. There is fish and shrimp, and rum and spirits, amongst over a dozen others. All this is extracted from the 2024 annual report for Guyana, as compiled by the Bank of Guyana (BoG). The sharpies in the local environment should be quick to note that there is that big one missing in this presentation. Not a word about oil. Until just now.

A quick scan of an extract from BoG’s table paints a rough time for Guyanese in this diversified economy, should oil prices go south. I pick the bigger ones in the table, while tracking developments from 2023 to 2024. Sugar continues its death knell, down by 22% in dollar terms (US$5.5 million less). Rice earned 20% more (up US$43.1 million). Bauxite did 19% better (up US$15.2 million). Highflying gold stood at 22% more (US$181.4 million on the plus side). Timber earnings fell negligibly. I take the risk of excluding oil from this contribution to maintain the focus on Guyana’s much-marketed diversified economy. I redirect fellow citizens’ attention to the lesser fry in the local economy, starting with fish.

Fish and shrimp fell from US$56.2 million to US$43.2 million, a-not-inconsiderable 23% drop. Rum and spirits surprised by slumping from US$56 million to US$27.4 million (an astonishing 51% freefall). Fruits and vegetables, pharmaceuticals, and prepared foods all stayed steady from 2023 to 2024, relative to export earnings. A bright spot was manganese which earned almost six times more in 2024 versus 2023. I have shared lots of numbers; it is now a good time to introduce a few tiny narratives.

If Guyana’s world class rum isn’t selling as much, then some peculiar spirit is in the air, took hold of some foreign drinkers. Not a good sign. Gold has been soaring higher and higher, as though it is some eagle. Because of its tendency to be choppy, I don’t think that gold can continue to cruise at its rarified heights for too much longer. The carrion crows are waiting at the lower elevations. Fish and shrimp already reeling from some mysterious sickness should not be expected to find its floor, but plummet some more in the earnings table. Though there is much hunger in the world, rice is fickle re earnings. I bring everything under one roof: sugar, spirits, and seafood are getting hammered. Gold and rice are managing, but that change in a hurry. So, for all intents and purposes, what do Guyanese have for a diversified economy? An economy that is away from the oil economy, what is it that Guyanese truly have?

The role of markets is appreciated. And so, too, is the long view of these things. But without oil, what does Guyana have to keep it going? The more manageable question, I think, is that with oil as a lesser contributor to Guyana, due to lower oil prices, where would Guyana’s economy be? Like the bright young Turk said, lower oil prices can be compensated for by higher daily production. See! Guyana still has some diabolically clever folks. But what if nobody is buying as many oil products, as before? Meaning that demand destruction has taken its toll. What then? Then the economies of the world are not humming with Jaguar power. The safe haven of gold is assured. Rice, being a staple could hold its own, but eventually lose ground to cheaper competition. With sugar already on its last feet, sooner it would be deader than dead. In such circumstances, who would think of drinking rum, afford it? Or buy expensive seafood, of which Guyana has depleted inventories from which to sell, thanks to some new substance in the water, or interference in marine habitats?

For those whose food takes a while to digest, the point being made is that the diversified Guyana economy can be said to be so in the variety of items in its menu. The anxieties begin, then multiply, when the returns from sales, also known as export collections, start to hobble, then tumble. World market prices are a factor. And so also is how much Guyana can supply, as is the case with gold and seafood. I urge the Guyana Government to take stock. Its leaders should then restock their minds, with a view to adjusting their visions, managing their ambitions. No bad word is said or written today about corruption or chicanery. My best to everyone.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall