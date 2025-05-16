Informal diversion is critical to children taking ownership over their actions

Dear Editor,

The month of May reminds us of the importance of mental health care. For children in the juvenile justice system, many of whom face untreated trauma and emotional distress, mental health support is not a luxury, but a necessity. Juvenile Justice interventions must go beyond discipline; they must offer healing.

As a parent/ caregiver, do we truly hold the wealth of our children? When we say wealth – we are talking about their inner voice, mindset, confidence and opportunities. Every child in Guyana has the right to protection, dignity, and the opportunity to grow into a successful human being. The evidence is undeniable: early exposure to the justice system increases the likelihood of repeat offenses, disrupts education, and severely affects a child’s mental and emotional well-being. We must ask ourselves – what kind of future are we shaping if we fail to offer our children better alternatives?

Since the revision of the Juvenile Justice Act (JJA) of 2018, it had marked a significant step forward in how we support our children/youth. It shifted the focus from punishment to rehabilitation, stating that detention should be used only as a last resort and for the shortest appropriate duration. The Act promotes diversion – a process that holds children/youth accountable for their actions without exposing them to the formal justice system.

Informal diversion is a community-based approach that allows children and youth to take responsibility for their actions while remaining outside the court system. Instead of facing formal proceedings or being detained, young people are connected with social services, counseling, education, mentorship, and restorative practices. This approach is particularly crucial for first-time or low-risk offenders who may have made a poor decision but deserve the opportunity to make amends and rebuild.

Reducing children’s exposure to courts and detention is not just a matter of policy – it’s a matter of protecting their rights. The JJA 2018 aligns with international child rights standards, such as the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and other global human rights frameworks. Every child has the right to be safeguarded from harm (Article 19), to fair treatment in conflict with the law (Article 40), and to survival and development (Article 6). Their right to education (Article 28), family care (Articles 9 and 20), and participation in decisions affecting them (Article 12) must be preserved. When children are unnecessarily detained, these rights are often violated, leading to long-term harm. Upholding these rights through informal diversion ensures not only legal compliance but also the creation of a more just, compassionate society.

At ChildLinK, through the DRIVE Project and in partnership with the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA), our goal is to strengthen community support systems in line with the spirit of the Juvenile Justice Act – emphasizing informal diversion, family involvement, counseling, and community-based rehabilitation. This model is proving effective. One example is a counseling case involving a teenage girl who was bullying her peers at school. The case was referred to ChildLinK’s Diversion Officer for counseling. After several sessions, the child opened up to the counselor and revealed that she disrespected her peers because she felt disrespected at home; her father verbally and physically abused her.

One night, he came home, saw her on her phone, and proceeded to hit her for using it. The counseling sessions focused on ensuring the child felt secured and understood, while also connecting her with the necessary social services. These sessions helped her recognize the impact of her behaviour, understand the emotions driving her actions, and learnt healthier ways to relate to others. This realization didn’t happen all at once, but the counselor laid the foundation through guided activities and reflection. The counselor later received feedback from the child’s teachers indicating that she was no longer engaging in bullying behaviour. The child showed tremendous improvement: she became more focused on positive interactions with classmates, demonstrated greater empathy, and no longer displayed aggression. Instead, she channeled her energy into classroom activities, group work, and creative tasks, exhibiting better emotional regulation and cooperation. Her teacher noted a significant shift in her attitude and engagement, reflecting the progress made through consistent counseling and supportive interventions.

A child’s success starts in their mind. Children should be corrected with care, not punished into isolation. Together, we can uphold the promise of the Juvenile Justice Act and ensure that every child in the system receives the second chance that they need in order to believe in themselves and determine their future.

Sincerely,

Lucria Rambalak

Adovacy/Communications Officer

ChildLinK Inc.