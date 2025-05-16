Previous administration did much to neglect and stagnate cattle industry

Dear Editor,

The cattle industry is an important part of Guyana’s agricultural sector, playing a key role in the livelihoods of rural communities, food security, and even the country’s economy. However, during the five years the APNU+AFC coalition governed Guyana (2015–2020), this vital sector faced neglect and stagnation, with consequences that continue to affect farmers and consumers alike.

One of the most glaring failures of the APNU+AFC government was its inability to deliver on critical infrastructure promises. Farmers in remote areas, where most of Guyana’s cattle are raised, rely on roads and bridges to transport their livestock to markets. Despite their frequent promises to improve roads, these remained in poor condition, causing significant delays and high transportation costs. This lack of investment in infrastructure directly affected the ability of farmers to get their products to market and earn a fair price.

The state of animal health under the APNU+AFC government was another serious issue. For any cattle industry to thrive, it’s crucial that livestock remain disease-free, which requires an active, well-funded veterinary service. Yet, under APNU+AFC, veterinary programmes were woefully underfunded. Farmers reported a shortage of vaccines, veterinary drugs, and the absence of mobile units to reach remote areas. Without proper veterinary care, diseases like Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Bovine Tuberculosis threatened to destabilize the industry, leaving farmers vulnerable and undermining the country’s ability to tap into international markets.

In today’s competitive global market, modern farming techniques and technological innovations are essential. Unfortunately, the APNU+AFC failed to invest in modernizing Guyana’s cattle industry. They did little to support farmers in adopting more efficient practices like improved genetics, better grazing techniques, and feedlot systems. As a result, local farmers found themselves struggling to compete, not only with international producers, but also with other sectors of the agricultural industry that were receiving more attention and resources.

One of the biggest letdowns of the APNU+AFC government was its failure to capitalize on the potential for cattle exportation. Guyana’s cattle industry has the capacity to supply beef to the Caribbean and even beyond, but under the previous administration, efforts to open new markets and meet international standards were minimal. The absence of modern meat processing facilities, coupled with a lack of government action to improve traceability and certification, meant that Guyana missed out on valuable export opportunities. Farmers were left with limited local markets while the rest of the world moved forward.

Throughout their time in office, the APNU+AFC government failed to communicate a clear, consistent agricultural policy. What farmers heard in speeches and press conferences often didn’t translate into action. Promises made to support the cattle sector were often forgotten, and there was a general lack of consultation with the people who mattered most the farmers. This left many feeling frustrated, unsupported, and uncertain about their future in the industry.

The cattle industry is an essential part of Guyana’s agricultural fabric, and it has the potential to become an even bigger economic driver. However, under the APNU+AFC coalition, the industry languished due to poor planning, neglect, and a lack of real support. Promises were made but not delivered, and the consequences are still felt by the hard-working farmers who depend on this sector for their livelihood.

As Guyana moves forward, this government recognizes the mistakes of the past and ensures that the cattle industry will continue to receive the support, investment, and attention it needs to thrive.

Sincerely,

Kimberly Ann Dowridge