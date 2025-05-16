Was it political interference that kept GuySuCo’s first crop open in the midst of the May-June wet season?

Dear Editor:

I refer to a letter in the press of May 15, 2025, captioned “unpredictable weather primary responsibility for GuySuCo’s underperformance”. That is utter nonsense from this writer. This position exposes the determined attempt by the Team in the Ministry of Agriculture to pull wool over the people’s eyes.

Since August 2020, close to $90,000 million was spent on GuySuCo by the Government and the returns on this investment must be investigated. The worst performance in any First Crop ever, if natural disasters are discounted, was the First Crop of 2025. If you had privatized the sugar industry, that $90,000 million could have been paid in equal shares to all sugar workers and they would have received an average of $174,000 every month since August 2020, without having to leave their front gates. And this nation would have had a better-functioning, private sector-led sugar industry, free from political interference.

In 2025, the situation will be worse because of the poor leadership under these three PPP Central Committee Members, Mr. Zulfikar Mustapha, Mr. Madanlal Ramraj, and Mr. Paul Cheong. The subsidy in 2025 is expected to be $222,000 monthly per sugar worker as the cost of production continues to escalate. Meanwhile, the three political musketeers continue to sing “solidarity forever”.

To use the weather as an excuse is quite rich of the Regent Street gang. For all the years that GuySuCo has been keeping records, the period designated to harvest the canes is mid-February to mid-April and mid-July to the end of November. Normally, one-third of the sugar is produced in the First Crop and the rest in the Second Crop. But the model has to be followed; not interfered with by politicians.

Therefore, no one should be surprised by the rapid deterioration in the sugar belt. There is no valid reason for GuySuCo to be struggling to harvest canes one month after the historical deadline. But here we are in mid-May cutting the cane, dropping it, then coming back the next day to break the bundle to load it manually into the punts leading to two days’ pay to do one day’s work. And we are wondering why all the money is melting away? The model says from the time the cane is cut; it must be crushed within 48 hours. During May 2025, they have been crushing canes that are 96 hours to 144 hours old; way past their useful life. This has led to the TCTS moving from 12 to over 16; meaning it is taking 16 tonnes of cane to make one tonne of sugar. That is 4 tonnes of cane going to waste for every tonne of sugar produced. “Oh Comrade here; Oh Comrade there, keep doing what you are doing, to keep the Red Flag flying!”

But as the professionals inside the industry are saying in disgust, “different day, and nothing changes”. Regent Street tells you when to start the crop, when to end the crop, and when to change your napkin. Under the Booker-Tate days, Ministers Reepu Deman Persaud and Leslie Ramsammy, and the others who served professionally as PPP Agriculture Ministers, all took the professional road and engaged rather than interfered. This left the professionals in the industry to do their thing and they did a far better job than Mr. Paul Cheong.

However, if one reads the Auditor General Reports of Guyana, it is only during the tenure of Noel Holder (APNU+AFC) Robert Persaud (PPP), and Zulfikar Mustapha, there are these major concerns regarding the accuracy of the numbers and the poor excuses for the under-performance in the industry. All the evidence can only point to one conclusion – political interference.

Therefore, we must not be surprised today, when Regent Street belts out this tune on “bad weather, bad weather”. If the weather is bad, why are you still burning canes in May month dummy?

If Regent Street and Mr. Paul Cheong had efficiently and effectively executed a harvesting and production plan from mid-February to mid-April, they would have easily and realistically made 26,000 MT in the First Crop based on the standing canes they had on the ground (the target was 35,000 MT which was a pipe dream to start with). The industry is now short $1.3 billion in Revenue, from the First Crop, and guess who has got to sign that check; Ashni Singh of course. If there is any reason for any head to roll as promised by His Excellency, this is the reason. But this will never happen because the three sugar musketeers who brought the Cubans to Guyana to save the sugar belt, are members of the PPP Central Committee. By the way, the Cubans were all sent home quietly after achieving very little and drawing $147 million for their Team and their Country. Hail to Fidel! Hail to the Revolution!

And as to the Berbice weather, just examine the facts below, Editor. It is thunderstorms with more than 60% chance of persistent rainfall. Which brainiac decided to keep the First Crop opened, he should get a Medal of Mal-administration for gross stupidity:

Sincerely,

Mrs. Emily Lorrimer