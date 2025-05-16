Roston Chase appointed West Indies Captain

(CWI) St. John’s, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Roston Chase as West Indies Test Captain for the upcoming home series versus Australia in June, with Jomel Warrican named as Vice-Captain. The appointments were unanimously approved by the CWI Board of Directors during its meeting held today, May 16, 2025.

This announcement follows the completion of a groundbreaking, robust and structured process to evaluate and recommend the next captain and vice-captain of the West Indies Test team.

Recognizing the critical role of leadership in shaping team culture, driving performance, and ensuring long-term success, CWI adopted a data-informed, multi-dimensional framework to guide the selection. This marks a significant evolution in how leadership appointments are made, aimed at strengthening accountability, transparency, and alignment with modern cricketing standards.

The process began with a shortlist of candidates selected based on factors including Test experience, leadership qualities, and captaincy credentials. The shortlisted players included: John Campbell, Tevin Imlach, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, and Jomel Warrican.

Shai Hope, the current ODI and T20I captain, respectfully declined consideration to focus on his existing leadership roles.

Each candidate went through a detailed assessment process that included psychometric testing to evaluate leadership style, behaviour, and overall suitability for the role, as well as structured interviews focused on tactical approach, communication skills, and team culture. The interview panel consisted of Head Coach Daren Sammy, Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe, and Chairman of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee, Enoch Lewis.

The final recommendation was based on a weighted scoring system across six key areas: leadership, respect within the team, cricket knowledge, personal conduct, media and communication skills, and the results of the psychometric evaluation. The top-ranked candidates were recommended as captain and vice-captain and subsequently approved by the CWI Board.