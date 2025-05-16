Wayne Dover, Sam Cox in running for Golden Jags post

– Albert Roca, Thomas Dooley also candidates

Interim head-coach Wayne ‘Wiggy’ Dover and former Golden Jaguars captain and right-back Sam Cox are among the final four candidates from the initial shortlist of eight for the vacant Guyana Senior Men’s Head Coach post.

This was disclosed by a source close to the programme who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

According to the source, the other two names on the list are German-born American Thomas Dooley, 64, who is currently the technical director of Vietnamese professional side Cong-Viettel, and Spaniard Albert Roca, 62, who is presently in the employ of Indian Super League outfit Bengaluru.