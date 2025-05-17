The Elections in the Essequibo

On May 2nd, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Venezuela must not hold elections in Essequibo, as it has committed to doing on the 25th of May, the day before the celebration of the 59th anniversary of Guyana’s independence. The significance is inescapable. Venezuela will ignore the decision of the Court. However, it does not have the ability to hold credible elections in the Essequibo. This is in Guyana’s sovereign territory. It will therefore have to engage in some kind of political legerdemain to have a Governor of Essequibo and 8 Deputies elected to represent the region in Venezuela’s National Assembly. Predictably, one of these Deputies or the Governor himself will call for the independence or an autonomous status for the Essequibo. Geopolitics, with all of its complexities, will then be at our doorstep.

At bottom the attempt to hold elections in the Essequibo is a clumsy effort to ratchet up psychological pressure on Guyana. It is also an effort to rally a fractured nation now racked by serious and horrendous economic and social problems. The proposed elections are intended to complement the physical measures already taken, especially over the last three years, to further Venezuela’s claim to the Essequibo. Though clumsily executed, Caracas is signaling by holding these elections the extent to which it is prepared to go bolster its political and geopolitical position in Latin American and the Caribbean region.