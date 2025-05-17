Threats to us

A couple of days ago we learned that there were three separate attacks on soldiers near the border with Venezuela. It was reported that armed Venezuelan men in civilian clothes shot at soldiers from the Guyana Defence Force as they were patrolling the Cuyuni River. No soldiers were injured and for this we are grateful, but the actions of the Venezuelan men reinforce that the threat to our country from Venezuela is no longer a whisper. The threat is loud as Venezuela seems determined to reject peaceful and lawful resolutions and to plant their feet in Essequibo. They plan to host an election to appoint a Governor of Essequibo. They have rejected the Order of the International Court of Justice. Venezuela is to refrain from holding elections in Essequibo pending a final judgment in the border controversy.

Aggression and egotism are characteristics of dictators. The arrogance of men drunk with power will continue to be one of the greatest threats to mankind’s survival on this Earth. Are we too calm? Are we underestimating Venezuela’s threats? Are we hoping that it is just theatre and that Maduro is directing the show to appease his supporters?