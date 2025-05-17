2,403 Venezuelans entered between January, 2024 and April, 20, 2025 – Ministry of Home Affairs

-no confirmed intelligence on Tren de Aragua presence

A total of 2,403 Venezuelan migrants entered Guyana monthly between January, 2024 and April 20, 2025, according to records from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The figure was disclosed in Parliament yesterday in response to questions posed by APNU+AFC Member of Parliament Tabitha Sarabo-Halley.

Region 1 (Barima-Waini) continues to see the highest inflow, with the border village of Morawhanna recording a total of 452 Venezuelan over the period. Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), specifically through the ports of Eteringbang and Bartica, saw the highest overall intake, receiving a total of 1,242 migrants for the period.

Region 9’s Lethem recorded 440 Venezuelan arrivals, while Region 2 (Charity) reported a total of 190 migrants. Georgetown, in Region 4, recorded 79 Venezuelan migrants during the period. Regions 3 (Parika), 5, 6, 8, and 10 reported no new arrivals during the same timeframe.

From October 1, 2018, to November 30, 2024, a total of 23,853 Venezuelan migrants were officially registered in Guyana, through two primary methods: field outreach (Roven) by immigration officers and direct registration at official ports of entry.

Out of this total, 8,696 migrants were registered via Roven outreaches. Region 1 alone accounted for 7,507 of those registrations. Region 7 followed with 1,101, while Region 8 accounted for 65. Other regions, including 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, and 10, had no recorded Roven-based registrations, while Region 4 had a minimal count of 23.

A total of 15,157 migrants were registered through official ports of entry. Region 1 again featured prominently with 3,714 entries, followed by Region 7 with 3,767, Region 2 with 3,426, Region 9 with 1,772, and Region 4 with 1,613. Region 3 accounted for 865 entries. There were no port-of-entry registrations reported in Regions 5, 6, 8, or 10.

Regionally, the total number of registered Venezuelan migrants during the period from October 2018 to November 2024 is as follows: Region 1 with 11,221, Region 2 with 3,426, Region 3 with 865, Region 4 with 1,636, Regions 5 and 6 with zero, Region 7 with 4,868, Region 8 with 65, Region 9 with 1,772, and Region 10 with none.

In her inquiry during the 103rd Sitting of the Twelfth Parliament of the National Assembly yesterday, Sarabo-Halley also raised concerns about potential security threats, including the rumoured presence of cross-border gangs such as the Tren de Aragua.

In response, the Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn stated that there has been no confirmed intelligence regarding the presence of such groups within Guyana. While acknowledging the possibility of cross-border infiltration elsewhere, the Minister emphasized that both the Guyana Defence Force and Guyana Police Force remain on high alert and are actively monitoring the situation.

“The Ministry and Joint Services remain vigilant for any indicators of cross-border infiltration. Should any credible intelligence arise, appropriate action will be taken,” Benn said.