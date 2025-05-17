Explosion at East Ruimveldt Police Outpost rips away gate

Residents of East Ruimveldt were jolted awake around 12:40 a.m. today by a loud explosion that echoed across surrounding areas. While no injury was reported, sources indicate that the blast originated from a device equipped with a timer.

Stabroek News spoke to several residents at the scene. One man, who lives a few houses away from the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost, said he was startled by two distinct explosions. “It go off two times, and this was a little bit after 12 going to 1,” he said, adding that the area is equipped with surveillance cameras that may help identify those responsible.

Another resident reported seeing a large police presence in the area following the incident. “I was not here when it exploded, but this morning I saw officers—about three buses full—walking around picking up debris,” the woman said.

The police issued the following statement at 9.15 am today:

INCIDENT AT EAST RUIMVELDT OUTPOST

An alleged throwing of explosive device occurred on May 17th 2025 at about 00:40hrs at the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost located at Vlissengen Square and East Front Road by person(s) unknown.

Investigations disclosed that the said outpost is a flat concrete structure situated on the southern side of East Ruimveldt Front Road which runs in an east to west direction and faces the northern direction.

According to a Police Constable on duty at the time she heard two loud explosions at the southern side of the compound. Upon making checks, she discovered the southern gate missing and she immediately notified her superiors.

Ranks from the Crime Scene Unit responded and observed that the metal gate (back) situated south of the outpost was completely blown off and found about six feet south of the outpost damaged.

Several persons nearby were questioned, and they stated that they heard two loud explosions after which they heard sounds of objects falling onto their roofs. Investigation in progress.