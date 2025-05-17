GRA defends action against Azruddin Mohamed over Lamborghini

The GRA yesterday confirmed it has initiated criminal proceedings against businessman Azruddin Mohamed over a 2020 Lamborghini and it sought to defend the actions it has taken in the matter.

Mohamed is to appear in a magistrate’s court in relation to the alleged under-invoicing of an imported 2020 Lamborghini Roadster SVJ and he currently has a judicial review matter in relation to a number of vehicles against the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) before Justice Gino Persaud in the High Court.

In a statement yesterday, the GRA said that the Agency in keeping with the laws administered engaged its counterpart(s) in the United States of America through the Ministry of Home Affairs, in keeping with the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, Chapter 15:05 for information pertaining to the purchase and the importation of one 2020 Lamborghini Roadster SVJ motor vehicle imported into Guyana.

On May 14, 2025, the GRA said that its counterparts responded to the request and submitted the copy of an invoice, amongst other documents, evidencing the true purchase price paid for the said 2020 Lamborghini Roadster SVJ motor vehicle. The GRA said that the invoice corroborates its evidence before the court of Justice Persaud.

Upon the receipt of the information from the USA, the GRA said that in keeping with the duty owed to the court, it immediately filed a supplementary affidavit “to have this critical information admitted into evidence”.

On May 15, 2025, the GRA noted that Justice Persaud refused to admit into evidence, the information obtained from the USA Department of Justice in the Judicial Review proceedings, and advised that his reasons for doing so will be forthcoming at a date in September 2025.

The GRA asserted that the information, among others, “has corroborated and further confirmed that upon importation, the invoice and price submitted were false, and the declaration and taxes were grossly understated. The Authority in keeping with its statutory duty has on May 15, 2025, instituted criminal proceedings in accordance with, inter alia, Section 218 (e) of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01, for fraudulent evasion and declarations”.

It said that Mohamed signed the “Form C32A – Customs” and declared that all particulars in his declaration were true and complete, and acknowledged that the GRA could review and reassess the values in keeping with the Fifth Schedule, within seven years should further evidence be obtained based on the findings or further investigation. “Hence the reassessment and demand letter for payment of the additional taxes by the GRA based on the further evidence obtained as to the falsified invoice and values”, the GRA said.

“The Revenue Authority reiterates that the Agency in accordance with its mandate will faithfully continue to administer the laws in an impartial, fair, consistent and equitable manner, thereby ensuring compliance with the Nation’s Tax, Trade and Border laws”, the GRA said.

In light of his increased political activities around the country and a growing standoff with the ruling PPP/C government, questions have been asked about the GRA’s timing in seeking to review Mohamed’s invoice from several years ago. Concerns have also surfaced of the danger of the GRA being weaponized against critics of the government.

According to court sources, May 15th had been fixed for the hearing of the judicial review case and timelines were previously issued for submissions to be filed by the parties by May 9th. Mohamed had complied but the GRA had not filed in time and on the night of May 14 filed an additional affidavit of defence and their submissions together with an application for it to be considered properly filed. On May 15th, having considered the application and the oral arguments of the parties, the application for the additional affidavit was refused by Justice Persaud while the written submissions filed out of time were entertained. The parties then addressed the court to expand on the submissions. The matter was then adjourned to September 12 for ruling.

Mohamed’s application for judicial review before Justice Persaud has its genesis in the GRA’s demand that outstanding taxes be paid or the vehicles in question turned over to the GRA. Mohamed has disputed the GRA’s position. On April 5th this year, the GRA attempted to seize the vehicles from Mohamed’s Houston premises but failed after a raucous crowd gathered to prevent it. An interim injunction was granted later that day by Justice Persaud preventing the GRA from seizing the vehicles.

In a statement on April 5th after it was thwarted, the GRA said “After giving the Mohameds notice, on three separate occasions, and the opportunity to engage the GRA over the past month to make arrangements to either pay the outstanding taxes, or produce the said vehicles to the GRA, its Law Enforcement officers earlier this morning tried to engage Mr Azruddin Mohamed at his home in Houston and where the vehicles are purportedly located to comply with its several requests. Mr. Mohamed refused the officers requests and instead they were resisted from entering the premises by an angry mob inclusive of women and children and live Reporters which forced the officers to postpone the exercise and seek police assistance and protection”.

The GRA listed the vehicles in question as follows:

one 2020 Ferrari PAD 5000 in the name of Hana Mohamed, with additional taxes of $479,743, 489 for breach of the re-migrant requirements,

one 2023 Land Rover Range Rover PAC 9000 in the name of Leslie Khan, with additional taxes of $61,485,982 for breach of the re-migrant requirements,

one 2023 Rolls Royce PAE 5000 in the name of Bibi Mohamed, with additional taxes of $320,064,246 for breach of the re-migrant requirements,

one 2020 Lamborghini Roadster PZZ 4000 titled to Azruddin Mohamed, with additional taxes of $371,775,168 for false declaration of value’

one 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser PAB 4000 titled to Azruddin Mohamed, with additional taxes of $24,641,272 for false declaration of value’

one 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser PAB 3000 titled to Azruddin Mohamed, with additional taxes of $24,641,272 for false declaration of value.

Justice Persaud subsequently issued an interim injunction on April 5th preventing the GRA from seizing the vehicles. This injunction was later continued by Justice Persaud. The Full Court later rejected an application by the GRA for the lifting of the injunction.