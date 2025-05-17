GuySuCo says Uitvlugt surpassed target by 74 tonnes

-no figures given for other estates

The Guyana Sugar Corporation yesterday said that its Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara estate has concluded its first crop production for 2025 which yielded 74 tonnes more than projected but did not give details for the other three estates.

However, the corporation said that it has consolidated the Albion and Blairmont, Berbice operations so as to not have a lot of cane carried over into the second crop, which starts in mid-July.

Uitvlugt it said “is the first of the four estates to conclude its grinding operations for the First Crop 2025. The estate ended its crop during the week of 3rd May, surpassing its production target by 74 tonnes,” the release from GuySuCo said.