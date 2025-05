Akeem Mullin appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty to face the charge of murder.

Mullin was not required to plead to the capital offence.

It is alleged that on Monday, March 31, while in the company of others at Hill Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, Mullin murdered horse cart operator Chandradeo Singh in the course or furtherance of a robbery.