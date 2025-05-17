Oil pollution prevention bill passed

-despite fierce criticism from opposition

Amid fierce criticism from the Opposition benches, the Government yesterday passed the Oil Pollution Prevention, Preparedness, Response, and Responsibility Bill 2025, a ‘’landmark piece of legislation’’ described as a crucial step in safeguarding Guyana’s environment from the increasing risks associated with the burgeoning oil and gas sector.

The legislation, which was tabled by Prime Minister Mark Phillips, passed in the National Assembly without the support of the Opposition, whose members refrained from responding during the vote. Opposition MPs dismissed the bill as a “sham” and a “hoax,” accusing the government of crafting legislation that duplicates existing frameworks while failing to hold oil companies adequately accountable.

In a defence of the Bill, Prime Minister Phillips described it as “an essential piece of legislation” that not only draws on global best practices but fills significant legal gaps in Guyana’s oil spill preparedness and response framework. He said the law is designed to respond to the “increasing scale of petroleum operations and shipping activities” within the country’s waterways and to mitigate the potential environmental risks associated with those activities.