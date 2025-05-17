Prosecution expresses frustration at continued absence of Brutus’ wife from country

-case adjourned to July 2nd

Former Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus and five co-accused returned to the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, as their high-profile fraud and money laundering case continues to unfold.

The accused—Corwin Nicholson, Latoya Brumell, Kevin George, Ashraf Zafarally, and Brutus’s wife, Adonika Aulder—all appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty, with Aulder attending the proceedings via Zoom from the United States, where she remains over five months after being granted permission to travel for medical reasons.

During the hearing, State Prosecutor David Braithwaithe expressed frustration with Aulder’s continued absence, stating she has failed to return to Guyana despite being granted leave on December 17, 2024.