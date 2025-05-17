Ram files judicial review case against Commissioner of Information

Attorney-at-law Christopher Ram yesterday filed Guyana’s first judicial review action under the Access to Information Act 2011, challenging what he said was Commissioner of Information Charles R. Ramson Sr.’s “systematic refusal to enforce the nation’s transparency laws”.

Ram’s action alleges that Ramson has fundamentally failed in his statutory duty, creating what amounts to a constitutional crisis in government accountability. The case seeks to compel disclosure about a publicly funded investigation into Guyana’s 2016 petroleum Production Sharing Agreement – information, he said, that the government has withheld for over three years.

In a press release, Ram said that the court documents filed yesterday detail a pattern of “institutional obstruction” spanning three years.