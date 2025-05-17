Retired RCMP officer meets Adriana’s family

-Todd says not sufficiently qualified to conduct full probe

The Canadian homicide expert and retired officer of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Leonard McCoshen, met with lead attorney Dexter Todd, the parents, and aunt of Adriana Younge at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown, yesterday.

Todd in a press statement said that McCoshen extended condolences to the parents and expressed gratitude to both the lawyer and parents for meeting with him. The family had previously said that it opposed McCoshen’s involvement.

McCoshen clarified that he was hired by the Government of Guyana, and not the Guyana Police Force (GPF), to assist with the investigation. He noted that he had received copies of all relevant documents, pictures, and videos related to the incident from the police, which he would thoroughly review before conducting any interviews or deciding which individuals would be interviewed. Upon completion of the investigation, McCoshen explained that a report would be submitted to the government, but there was no guarantee that the family will be given a copy.

Todd thanked McCoshen for assisting with the investigation and raised a number of questions and concerns on behalf of the family. He asked the retired RCMP officer to explain his experience in handling homicidal drowning cases and how many such cases he had previously investigated. Todd also inquired whether McCoshen was a Medico-legal Death Investigator (MDI) or had received any specialised training in that field, emphasizing the importance of such expertise in cases involving homicidal drowning cases. According to Todd, McCoshen acknowledged that he did not possess this training. Todd further highlighted the availability of forensic scientists with relevant expertise and recommended the name of a forensic scientist at the University of the West Indies.

According to the statement, Todd conveyed to McCoshen that given the complexity of the case, his experience and qualifications might not be sufficient to conduct a comprehensive investigation, which may require more specialised expertise. He recommended the need for a more competent group of forensic specialists. Additionally, the attorney highlighted the family’s concern regarding the lack of transparency about the members of the investigating team and pointed out that the Guyana Police Force currently lacks a trained and competent Medicolegal Death Investigator (MDI) capable of coordinating the necessary specialisations and experts to thoroughly handle the case. Todd then inquired whether McCoshen was prepared to recommend to the Government of Guyana that they select a competent team of specialists to address the investigation’s complexities. McCoshen responded by committing to raising these concerns with the appropriate authorities.

Todd further highlighted that McCoshen does not possess all the necessary skills to reconstruct the scene or scenario of the incident, which could hinder the investigation. He renewed the request for a copy of the preliminary autopsy report to enable review by other experts, noting that several specialists are available to assist the family. Todd also stressed the lack of information from the authorities regarding which tests have been conducted and what additional tests are planned, underscoring that this transparency is crucial for the family to avoid the potential need for exhumation later. He pointed out that a comprehensive investigation plan has not been shared with the family. Additionally, Todd highlighted the importance of establishing an approximate time of death, a detail that would require the expertise of an anthropologist since the three pathologists involved were unable to provide this information. When asked if he would recommend such a specialist, McCoshen indicated that this may be part of his discussions with the relevant authorities.

Todd stated in the press release that he further inquired whether McCoshen was conducting the investigation independently from start to finish, given the GPF’s lack of competence, integrity, and expertise in several critical areas necessary for a thorough investigation in this case. Todd said that McCoshen expressed shock upon learning that weeks after the discovery of Younge’s body, the father – who had been present at the hotel from the moment the alarm was raised and who had removed the body from the pool at the Double Day Hotel – had never been interviewed nor had a statement been taken from him. In fact, neither parent had been interviewed by investigators. Recognising the importance of these interviews, McCoshen committed to ensuring they would be conducted as soon as possible, acknowledging their essential role in the investigation.

The call for a competent body or team comprising of different specialists to be put together to conduct this investigation was reiterated by the attorney. McCoshen made a commitment to provide answers but indicated that he will first meet with the Crime Chief later on Friday.

The family of Adriana Younge in a statement expressed that President Irfaan Ali has not fulfilled his promise to provide specialised resources and experts to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to the statement on April 24, President Ali promised, “No resource or effort will be spared… Whatever specialised resources are required to determine every aspect of the events and circumstances will be provided.”

The family highlighted that while this was initially promised, they were not granted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Scotland Yard or the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). They further outlined that despite their proposal, a Canadian investigator without institutional oversight was contacted to assist with the investigation.

“Instead, we have a retired Canadian investigator with no institutional oversight, no formal backing, and no authority beyond symbolic presence, brought in as a lone actor to investigate the suspicious death of an 11-year-old child.”

According to the statement, the government has failed to respond adequately to the family’s persistent and repeated appeals for an internationally investigative body to oversee the inquiry. This raises questions about the sincerity of President Ali’s assurance that “no effort will be spared.” The appointment of a single retired official appears insufficient to meet public demands for a thorough and credible investigation, prompting concerns that this move may be more of a political gesture aimed at placating widespread outrage rather than a genuine effort to uncover the truth.

“Is this what President Ali meant when he said ‘no effort will be spared?’ Is bringing in one retiree meant to satisfy the public’s demand for a thorough, credible investigation? Or is it a political performance meant to quiet everyone’s outrage without actually delivering truth?”

According to the family, Ali’s recent claim that “political handlers are at play” attempts to deflect accountability by framing a grieving family’s quest for answers as mere political theatrics. However, seeking truth, rejecting mediocrity, and demanding justice are not acts of political manipulation – they represent the fundamental rights that any democracy must uphold. Instead of a genuine investigation, what has been offered are mere symbolic gestures: a lone outsider and a quiet sidestep from meaningful international involvement. They emphasised that the reality remains clear and justice is not a performance but a rigorous process, and anything less than the full truth constitutes a betrayal. The pressing question remains – what is being hidden? Calls grow louder to bring in credible international bodies such as the FBI, Scotland Yard, or the RCMP to ensure a transparent and thorough inquiry.

“Even worse, the President now says ‘political handlers are at play’—an accusation that shifts the narrative away from accountability and attempts to paint a grieving family’s pursuit of answers as political drama. But here’s the truth, wanting answers is not politics. Rejecting mediocrity is not politics. Asking for justice is not political manipulation — it’s the bare minimum that a democracy should provide. What we are being handed are crumbs—a symbolic effort, a single outsider, a quiet sidestep from real international involvement. And yet we are expected to see it as a loaf of bread—as if justice has been served and truth uncovered.”

The family also highlighted in their statement that blame is not transparency. They reiterated that their quest for justice is not political. They maintained too, that they have no confidence in the GPF to conduct an impartial investigation.

“This is not politics. This is a child! This is Adriana Sueria Younge and we will not rest until justice kicks down your door walks into your homes and points it finger at you. This is what we asked for; that the state of Guyana invites the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) or the Scotland Yard or the Royal Mounted Branch of Canada to investigate.”