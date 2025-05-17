Shuman advocates respect for Indigenous communal land and political rights

Former Toshao, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and leader of the Liberty and Justice Party, Lenox Shuman has reaffirmed his support for the authority of Amerindian Village Councils as enshrined in the Amerindian Act of 2006, and for the foundational rights guaranteed to all Guyanese under the Constitution.

Shuman, in a press release yesterday, stated that the National Toshaos Council (NTC) plays a vital role in safeguarding the autonomy, traditions, and governance systems of the First Peoples and welcomed its recent Public Advisory as a timely reminder that “entry into Amerindian villages must be guided by law, rooted in respect, and carried out in consultation with Village Councils, whose authority, he says, must never be undermined.”