Trinidad businessman, robbery suspect fatally shot

(Trinidad Express) A daylight robbery turned deadly on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of two men at Rodney Road, Orangefield Road, Carapichaima.

One of the deceased has been identified as 37-year-old businessman Mario Maraj, while the second man, believed to be one of the suspects, remains unidentified.

According to police, the incident unfolded around 1:10 p.m. when the E999 Command Centre received a report of gunshots in the area. First responders arrived at the scene by 1:25 p.m., where they found Maraj kneeling in his yard, bleeding from gunshot wounds to the head and chest. Emergency personnel attempted to render aid, but he showed no signs of life.

A subsequent search of the premises led officers to the upstairs apartment, where they discovered the second deceased, a man of African descent, approximately 5’9” tall and clad in a black hoodie, white vest, blue three-quarter jeans, and green Nike sneakers. He was lying unresponsive in the kitchen, surrounded by a pool of blood and a large quantity of cash.

The apartment was secured and the scene processed by Crime Scene Investigators. Among the items recovered were ten .40 calibre spent casings, an iPhone and $10,364 in cash.

Investigations revealed that Maraj, a car parts dealer operating out of the ground floor of his apartment building, was conducting business with others when three armed men entered the compound, announced a robbery, and demanded money. One of the suspects, later identified as the second deceased, allegedly escorted Maraj upstairs. Gunshots were heard moments later. When others investigated, they found Maraj’s body in the yard.

A white Nissan Tiida bearing license plate PDL 3722 was later found abandoned about 200 feet from the crime scene with visible blood stains on the hood. A search of the Licensing Division’s database revealed that the vehicle’s registration was fake.